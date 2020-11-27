Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM orders SIT probe into murder of 5-year-old girl

BJP members demanded a CBI probe into the incident and resignation of the agriculture minister, while the Congress MLAs demanded a court-monitored SIT probe, besides dismissal of the minister. Though the state government had earlier announced a probe by the Crime Branch into the kidnapping and murder of the girl on July 14, the opposition parties rejected it as a sham.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:12 IST
Odisha CM orders SIT probe into murder of 5-year-old girl

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) into the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Nayagarh district. Taking part in the assembly proceeding through a video-link, Patnaik said he was deeply saddened by the incident and his government will always stand for the Rule of Law.

"If SIT investigation is what is required, the state government will take steps in this regard and do it immediately," Patnaik said amid chaos in the House. As Patnaik spoke, members of the opposition BJP and Congress continued to raise slogans, demanding the resignation of agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo for his alleged role in shielding the main accused.

"I request all the members to cooperate and participate," Patnaik said as the assembly failed to transact any business for the second consecutive day due to the pandemonium by opposition members. BJP members demanded a CBI probe into the incident and resignation of the agriculture minister, while the Congress MLAs demanded a court-monitored SIT probe, besides dismissal of the minister.

Though the state government had earlier announced a probe by the Crime Branch into the kidnapping and murder of the girl on July 14, the opposition parties rejected it as a sham. They alleged that the Crime Branch probe would not be impartial as long as Sahoo continue to remain in the cabinet.

BJP's deputy leader in assembly BC Sethi said, "There is no reason to call off stir in the assembly. We had not demanded an SIT probe. BJP's demand was a CBI probe and resignation of the minister, which were not fulfilled." Sethi said his party will continue to demand the minister's resignation. The Congress is yet to comment on the chief minister's announcement.

Speaker SN Patro adjourned the House several times during the day and convened an all-party meeting to normalise the proceedings. The state government on Wednesday had ordered the Crime Branch to take over the investigation.

A seven-member team of the Crime Branch led by additional director general Yashwant Jethwa began the probe at Nayagarh Sadar police station. BJP supporters also staged a demonstration outside the assembly and burnt an effigy of the minister, demanding his resignation.

The police had a tough time in tackling the BJP activists who gathered near the assembly's main gate, trying to barge into the premises. Ten BJP supporters were detained, a senior police official said. The kidnapping and murder case came to the limelight after the girl's parents attempted self-immolation, pouring kerosene, in front of the assembly main gate four days back.

They had publicly accused the minister of shielding Babuli Nayak, the prime accused in the case..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indi...

Max Life hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to...

Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor

Lawmakers in Taiwan got into a fist fight and threw pig guts at each other Friday over a soon-to-be enacted policy that would allow imports of US pork and beef. Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to l...

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in this southern Israeli coastal city in memory of six Jews killed in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the Pakistani perpetrators of the carnage be brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020