BJP door open for Suvendu : Dilip Ghosh

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday said the saffron party has its doors open for the heavyweight leader and many others. Adhikari's resignation heralds the "end of Trinamool Congress", he claimed and added that the party will "cease to exist".

"The exit of Suvendu Adhikari from TMC is only a matter of time. There are several leaders of the ruling party who are disgruntled with its way of functioning. We have kept our doors open," Ghosh told reporters here. Adhikari, who has been at odds with the party's top brass, tendered his resignation as the state's transport minister on Friday. He had resigned as chairman of state-run Hoogly River Bridge Commissioners on Thursday dealing a blow to TMC's backchannel talks to woo him back before the 2021 state polls.

He faxed his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and forwarded it to to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar by e-mail. "Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon''ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective," the governor tweeted.

In another development disgruntled TMC MLA from Coochbehar Mihir Goswami, who had expressed his desire to quit the party, left for New Delhi with BJP MP Nisiht Pramanik on Friday fuelling speculations over his next move. According to state BJP sources, Goswami might join the saffron camp this evening.