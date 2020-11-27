Left Menu
RSS-affiliate BKS against use of force on farmers, seeks early resolution of issues raised by them

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh- affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has urged the Centre to resolve issues being raised by farmers regarding the three agriculture laws through dialogue and also urged the farmers to not become victim of ploys by political parties.

27-11-2020
Dinesh Kulkarni, national secretary (organisation), BKS

BKS leaders warned NDA government that if the issues are not addressed at the earliest, the agitation could be hijacked by opposition parties. The leaders said they are against any use of force or violence by police. BKS organizing secretary Dinesh Kulkarni told ANI that BKS was awaiting outcome of the meeting called by the central government on December 3 with farmer representatives and will then take a decision on agitation.

"We are awaiting talks with the government scheduled for December 3, for taking any decision on this. On December 3 the government has called all agitating farmers unions for talks. Pending the outcome of this meeting, the BKS will take a decision on the issue," he said. Senior functionaries of BKS said that the organisation is planning a national meet of its representative to finalise the strategy on farm laws if the government does not accept their demands including on minimum support price (MSP).

A BKS leader said the government should aim to resolve the situation soon. "The Centre should aim to resolve the issues being faced by farmers. The misgivings of the farmers need to be addressed. Unless this is done effectively we think that there is a danger that the protests might be taken over by political parties for their ulterior motives," he said.

He said BKS had put forth three demands that the purchase should be linked to the MSP, there should be registration of traders and bank guarantee by them. The BKS leader said that the ongoing protests seemed to be fuelled by political motives.

"That is the reason we have not joined the protest yet and have adopted a wait and watch policy," he said. Kulkarni also slammed Rajasthan and Punjab governments and alleged that the agricultural laws passed by them didn't offer any relief to farmers.

Mohini Mohan Mishra, national secretary of BKS, said that they are against any kind of force or violence by police. "This isn't right. We are against violence. The government should initiate dialogue and farmer organisations should leave politics and violence. These movements by farmers is taking place where mandis dominate," Mishra said.

He said counter bills by states like Punjab and Rajasthan are more damaging to farmers and Punjab bill recommends tax inside and outside mandi. "We will have a meeting if our representatives across the country in the first week of January to finalise our strategy. Farmers should be non-political," he said. (ANI)

