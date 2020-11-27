TMC MLA Mihir Goswami resigns from party, to join BJP soon

Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who left for New Delhi with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on Friday morning, has resigned from the primary membership of the Bengal's ruling party. The legislator said he is likely to join the saffron party soon.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Goswami said he has already sent his resignation to TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "I was humiliated time and again. Despite informing the party about it, it did nothing to address my woes. It seems the leadership has lost control over the party. It was not possible for me to continue with this humiliation. So I resigned from the primary membership of the party.

"Nishith is speaking to the BJP leadership. If everything goes fine, I might join the BJP," he said..