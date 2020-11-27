Hyderabad civic polls: BJP urges Guv to deploy Special Forces

The BJP's Telangana unit sought deployment of Special Forces to monitor law and order situation and to pre-empt the designs of anti-socials to create problems during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls on December 1. The party in a memorandum submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came up with a false narrative of 'fomenting communal trouble.' It also alleged the chief minister was trying to divert peoples attention from the core civic issues that people of the GHMC have been facing and the "misrule of TRS and its miserable failure in fulfilling the promises made during the last elections." Rao on Wednesday in a statement said some forces want to whip up communal passions and create such a communal disturbance so that the GHMC polls are not held and postponed.

"BJP demands deployment of special forces to monitor law and order situation and to pre-empt the designs of anti-socials to create problems. BJP demands appointment of special observers to ensure free and fair elections," the memorandum said.

The party also sought instructions to officials not to attend the chief ministers review programmes as they are being used for political purposes until the completion of elections.