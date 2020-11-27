Left Menu
Bengal guv accepts Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from cabinet

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he has accepted the resignation of TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari from state cabinet, as "recommended" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:27 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he has accepted the resignation of TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari from state cabinet, as "recommended" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said the four departments looked after by Adhikari will henceforth be administered by the chief minister.

"In view of recommendation imparted by Hon'ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, the resignation dated 27.11.2020 of Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Minister is hereby accepted with immediate effect in exercise of the powers vested in me under Constitution. @MamataOfficial," the governor tweeted. He also attached the official statement in this regard along with the tweet.

"As per the recommendation imparted by Hon'ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, charge of Departments -- Transport Department, Water Resources Investigation and Development Department and Department of Irrigation and Waterways, would vest with Hon'ble Chief Minister." Adhikari, who had been at odds with the party's top brass, tendered his resignation from transport, irrigation and waterways ministry on Friday. He had also quit the post of chairman at state-run Hoogly River Bridge Commissioners on Thursday, dealing a blow to TMC's backchannel talks to woo him back before the 2021 Assembly polls.

He faxed his resignation letter to the chief minister, and forwarded it to Dhankhar over e-mail. The senior leader, however, hasn't resigned from the post of MLA or the primary membership of the party.

Apart from his home district of East Midnapore, where his family members hold public offices, Adhikari wields influence over at least 35-40 assembly segments in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, and parts of Birbhum..

