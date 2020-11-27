Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Power bills not inflated, says CM, backs allies on issue

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur during the day, Raut also said the media was briefed about the bill waiver on the instructions of the deputy CM. State Congress chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat also countered Chavan and said the (bill waiver) issue was discussed and the latter may not have been aware of it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:37 IST
Maha: Power bills not inflated, says CM, backs allies on issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the notion that people of the state had got "inflated" electricity bills was incorrect. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said consumers got "three months average bill as per unit use" instead of a monthly one, since meter reading was not possible during the lockdown, and "so it looked inflated".

"We have asked for meter checks," Thackeray added. He also said there was no miscommunication on the power bill issue among his allies and ministers and any talk on this front was incorrect.

Thackeray's clarification came after he was queried on statements made by state energy minister Nitin Raut and senior Congress leader and PWD minister Ashok Chavan which sounded discordant. Chavan reportedly said Raut should have discussed the issue of power bill waiver before making an announcement on it.

On Friday, Raut said he has spoken on bills waiver as meetings on this issue were held with the chief minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also finance minister, and Chavan may not have not known about this as he was getting treated for COVID-19 at the time. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur during the day, Raut also said the media was briefed about the bill waiver on the instructions of the deputy CM.

State Congress chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat also countered Chavan and said the (bill waiver) issue was discussed and the latter may not have been aware of it. The opposition, led by the BJP, has been protesting against the MVA government and burning bill copies demanding that it keep its "promise" of bill waiver.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020