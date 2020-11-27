Left Menu
Abrogation of Article 370 in interest of J&K: Anurag Thakur

Asserting that the abrogation of "irrelevant" Articles 370 and 35A is in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that Gupkar alliance is trying to cheat citizens by selling false dreams about the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the abrogation of "irrelevant" Articles 370 and 35A is in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that Gupkar alliance is trying to cheat citizens by selling false dreams about the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state. Thakur said that Articles 370 and 35A are gone forever and it is not possible to restore them under any circumstances. "The removal of irrelevant Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir is in the interest of the people here and Gupkar alliance is trying to cheat the Union Territory by selling false dreams about restoration of Article 370," he alleged.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India and the Modi government at the Centre is committed to enhance its beauty, dignity and elegance and to maintain an atmosphere of peace here," Thakur said. He said that the Modi government removed the "curse" of Jammu and Kashmir by removing the provisions which were a hindrance in development. "Due to 370 and 35A, for years Jammu and Kashmir and its citizens were deprived of the facilities they were entitled to. Under these irrelevant articles, some families worked only to make their political fortunes and live luxuriously. But Modi ji has given this state its right and identity," he added. Thakur claimed that there is panic among these families and they are speaking the language of anti-nationals to compromise the interests of the state and are going with the enemies of country. "It is our collective responsibility that in these DDC elections, for the prosperity, progress and peace of the state, we make the BJP win with an overwhelming majority and reject these families," he added.

He questioned why governments had so far upheld Article 370 and misled the people of the country? With its removal, the problem of dual citizenship of the locals in Jammu and Kashmir has ended and the tribal and Balmiki society has got citizenship, Thakur said. "The way has been cleared for the establishment of industries and businesses and to create employment in the state. Women will now be able to get their rights even after marriage", he added. Thakur said that after the withdrawal of the provisions, the days of stone pelting and terrorist incidents are under control. After the removal of Article 370, for the first time the poor general class has got the benefit of reservation, he said, adding, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have got their rights now and they know that the BJP government will continue to protect their interests in the same way".

