Seychelles holds 'particular priority' for India in fight against the COVID-19: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday assured Seychelles' newly-elected Indian-origin President Wavel Ramkalawan that the key Indian Ocean nation holds a "particular priority" for India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as he discussed with him ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties, including close security cooperation.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday assured Seychelles' newly-elected Indian-origin President Wavel Ramkalawan that the key Indian Ocean nation holds a "particular priority" for India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as he discussed with him ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties, including close security cooperation. Jaishankar arrived here after his visit to the United Arab Emirates from November 25-26. He also visited Bahrain as part of this three-nation tour, which began on Tuesday.

"Thank Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan for receiving me today. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message. "Discussed our close security cooperation, strong development partnership and long-standing people-to-people contacts," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Assured him that Seychelles had a particular priority, both under the Neighbourhood First policy and the SAGAR outlook. Look forward to further strengthening our ties under his leadership," he said. Jaishankar's visit assumes significance as India is developing infrastructure in the country to expand its footprint in the strategically-key region in the Indian Ocean where China has been trying to enhance its military presence.

India in May launched the Sagar Mission to support the IOR (Indian Ocean Region) nations in times of the COVID pandemic. IOR countries Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles were among the first to receive India's COVID assistance.

Seychelles has 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Jaishankar also met his counterpart Sylvestre Radegonde and appreciated the warm welcome accorded to him by the minister.

"Appreciate the warm welcome to Seychelles accorded by FM Radegonde. Look forward to working with him closely to take our partnership forward," Jaishankar tweeted. Indian-origin President Ramkalawan won the presidential election on 25 October this year, the first such victory for an Opposition candidate since Independence. Born in Mahe, the principal island of Seychelles, Ramkalawan was ordained as a priest in 1985 following theological studies at St Paul's Theological College in Mauritius, and thereafter at Birmingham University. His grandfather was from Bihar.

