Doors still open for talks with Suvendu Adhikari: TMC

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Saturday said doors are still open for talks with Suvendu Adhikari, who has resigned from his office as a West Bengal cabinet minister. Roy, a veteran lawmaker tasked by the TMC top brass to hold parleys with Adhikari over his grievances, expressed hope that the party leadership will hold talks with the strongman.

"Doors are still open for talks with Suvendu. There should be discussions with him. I am hopeful of dialogue between Suvendu and the party leadership," Roy said when asked about retaining the popular leader in the party. "Suvendu's mother is unwell, so the talks may have to wait till she gets well," Roy, who also enjoys a cordial relationship with Adhikari's father and Kanthi MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari, said.

Suvendu Adhikari, who is reportedly unhappy with the party top brass over some issues, has been holding apolitical rallies for quite some time and has not attended cabinet meetings chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the last few months. Roy has, on at least two occasions, discussed with Adhikari the issues that may be affecting him, before the heavyweight TMC leader resigned from the chairmanship of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) on Thursday and his ministerial position in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on the next day.