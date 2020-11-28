Left Menu
Exit polls banned in J-K till conclusion of DDC elections

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has prohibited conduct of any exit poll and publishing or display of result of exit poll for the District Development Council (DCC) elections till the completion of last phase of polling.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:19 IST
A visual from a polling booth in Jammu on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has prohibited conduct of any exit poll and publishing or display of result of exit poll for the District Development Council (DCC) elections till the completion of last phase of polling. DDC elections are being conducted in eight phases. The first phase of elections concluded on Saturday.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989, the Election Authority (State Election Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll and publishing or publicizing/displaying the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing District Development Council elections in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, till the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the last phase of these elections, i.e. 2 pm on December 19," said an order by State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. Polling for the first phase of the DDCs in Jammu and Kashmir concluded at 2 pm with precautionary measures for COVID-19 in place. Voting was held across 43 constituencies - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. It began at 7 am.

Votes will be counted on December 22. Some parties including National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. BJP and Congress are also contesting the elections. (ANI)

