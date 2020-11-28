Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh limits social gatherings to 50 people

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of cases, he said the restrictions on the gatherings should be implemented in letter and spirit The chief minister also directed the deputy commissioners to rope in private hospitals and laboratories for testing and treatment of COVID patients.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh limits social gatherings to 50 people

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to restrict the number of people to 50 at all social gatherings, an official statement said on Saturday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement while presiding over a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners, SPs, chief medical officers, principals and medical superintendents state colleges, according to the release. To break the chain of the virus, Thakur said now government employees will work for five days from Monday to Friday in the office and on the sixth day of the week (Saturday) they will be working from home till December 15. Thakur attributed the recent spurt in the number of COVID patients to the casual approach of people attending marriages and other social gatherings. At the same time, he said the changes in the weather are also resulting in the spread of the virus. Expressing concern over the increase in the number of cases, he said the restrictions on the gatherings should be implemented in letter and spirit

The chief minister also directed the deputy commissioners to rope in private hospitals and laboratories for testing and treatment of COVID patients. Thakur said proper protocol must be adopted for the treatment of asymptotic patients under home isolation. He said such patients must be provided all required inputs for their proper medication. He said oxymeters must be made available to these patients so that they could regularly monitor their oxygen levels.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Was under more pressure than Lampard at Chelsea, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he was under more pressure at Chelsea than the current Blues boss Frank Lampard. Mourinhos remark comes ahead as Tottenham and Chelsea get ready to lock horns against each other in th...

"Divisive forces" trying to enter Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 28 PTI Seeking support for TRS in the Hyderabad civic polls, Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that some divisive forces were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquillit...

Pak, US jointly complete restoration work of Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist monastery

Pakistan and the US have jointly completed restoration work at the Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist monastery in northwest Pakistan under the USD 230,000 cultural preservation project. US Consul General Gregory Macris virtually participated in the clo...

JNPT says it adhering to all green norms for Vadhavan port development

The countrys leading container port JNPT on Saturday said it is adhering to the terms of reference issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest Climate Change for prior environmental clearance for development of Vadhavan port. The governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020