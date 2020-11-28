Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K believes in politics of ballot, not politics of bullet: Anurag Thakur

The measures taken by the Modi government are being supported by the common man and that is why they are showing their support for the BJP by joining in large numbers,” Thakur said. He said, “The era of darkness under the PDP and the NC has come to an end and the era of prosperity and progress has begun.” Thakur said the people have seen the “real face of the Gupkar gang which is neck-deep in the Roshni land scam”.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:27 IST
J-K believes in politics of ballot, not politics of bullet: Anurag Thakur
“J-K believes in the politics of ballot, not the politics of bullet. The people are agitated with the petty politics of the Gupkar Gang. They do not believe in the divisive politics propagated by it,” Thakur said. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said on Saturday the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in the "politics of ballot" and not the "politics of bullet", as a number of activists and panchayat members joined the BJP here. He said the people do not believe in the "divisive politics" propagated by the 'Gupkar alliance'.

"J-K believes in the politics of ballot, not the politics of bullet. The people are agitated with the petty politics of the Gupkar Gang. They do not believe in the divisive politics propagated by it," Thakur said. He was speaking after a number of political activists, including Nationalist Youth Congress state president Shivdev Singh, and several sarpanches and panches joined the saffron party.

"The people have joined the BJP because of the development-oriented agenda of PM Modi. In the last six years, development has taken place in all sectors and regions," he said. He said J-K has "greatly benefited" from the infrastructure and developmental projects initiated under the BJP government at the Centre "No stone will be left unturned to transform this region into a progressive and peaceful place for citizens and investors. The measures taken by the Modi government are being supported by the common man and that is why they are showing their support for the BJP by joining in large numbers," Thakur said.

He said, "The era of darkness under the PDP and the NC has come to an end and the era of prosperity and progress has begun." Thakur said the people have seen the "real face of the Gupkar gang which is neck-deep in the Roshni land scam". "The land grabbers have been exposed and their hollow promises rejected. The DDC elections will pave the way for a period of trust and transformation in J-K," Thakur said.

'Gupkar alliance' or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PGAD) is an amalgam of several parties, including the NC and the PDP, seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state. The BJP has been criticising it and calling it a "gang".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG declines consent to initiate contempt against Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweets on CJI

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter ...

Asaram's followers detained outside SII during PM's visit

Three followers of jailed self- styled godman Asaram were detained before they could stage a protest outside the Serum Institute of India SII near here on Saturday, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SII on Saturday a...

Protest against new security Law in Paris escalates into unrest

Paris France, November 28 ANISputnik A group of people in black attire have initiated unrest in the French capital during a peaceful demonstration against the draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, a Sput...

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The first immunisations using the BioNTe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020