Yogi Adityanath flays TRS,AIMIM over misgovernance,corruption

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI)Slamming the ruling TRS and AIMIM over alleged misgovernance and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the electorate should give a message through the December 1 Hyderabad civic polls that they would not give the liberty to loot.

The election is to make the "Bhagya" (fortune ) of Bhagyanagar, Adityanath said on Friday night, addressing a BJP campaign meeting ahead of the civic polls on December 1. Image Credit: ANI

The election is to make the "Bhagya" (fortune ) of Bhagyanagar, Adityanath said on Friday night, addressing a BJP campaign meeting ahead of the civic polls on December 1. "If the fund of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi can reach the accounts of 12 crore farmers, then why KCR government has not directly sent the money into the accounts of those affected by the flood? Why the liberty to loot was given for TRS activists? These things tell that the government's intention was not clear," he said.

Saying that the entire world appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in COVID-19 management, he said Rs 20 lakh crore economic package and other measures were announced for people's welfare. Even on Saturday, "when all other leaders were sleeping in the morning", Modi visited Hyderabad and other cities to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, he said.

Has Chief Minister Rao gone to the lab (Bharat Biotech) despite living in Hyderabad, Adityanath asked. As the crowd replied in the negative, he claimed it shows that there is no place for people in Rao's heart.

Rao does not have any free time other than for family and AIMIM, he alleged. If lawlessness is to be spread, Rao has got a model like AIMIM in the form of a friend, he said.

The people have to give a message through the Hyderabad civic polls that they would not give the liberty to loot, Adityanath told the gathering. If the "TRS and MIM alliance" occupies the civic body, they will have the liberty to loot and people would be deprived of basic facilities, he alleged.

"....When BJP was not therein (in power) Uttar Pradesh, people knew the name of the district of Ram Janmabhoomi as Faizabad. We came and gave the name Ayodhya. If Faizabad can become Ayodhya, if Allahabad can become Prayagraj, then Hyderabad can also become Bhagyanagar again," he said.

He appealed to the voters to make all BJP candidates victorious in all wards to change the "Bhagya" (fortune) of Hyderabad. Earlier, he held a roadshow in the city to a rousing response from BJP supporters.

