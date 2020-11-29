Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia PM in isolation at home after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has been ordered to isolate at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the government's spokesman said on Saturday. "Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative. He was ordered to remain in isolation at home for the next 10 days.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 29-11-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 02:02 IST
Croatia PM in isolation at home after wife tests positive for COVID-19
"Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative. He was ordered to remain in isolation at home for the next 10 days. He will continue performing his duties from home," the spokesman said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has been ordered to isolate at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the government's spokesman said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative. He was ordered to remain in isolation at home for the next 10 days. He will continue performing his duties from home," the spokesman said.

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia PM in isolation at home after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Croatias Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has been ordered to isolate at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the governments spokesman said on Saturday.Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative....

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the restive region of Tigray are complete and federal troops control the regional capital, a major development in a three-week-old war that has shaken the Horn...

Leader of Tigray forces says they will continue fighting Ethiopian government

The leader of the rebellious Tigrayan forces told Reuters in a text message that they will continue fighting the Ethiopian government, hours after the government declared military operations in Tigray complete.Their brutality can only add t...

A day after Suvendu's resignation as minister, speculations rife over his next move

Amid speculations over the next move of senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP on Saturday said that the party is in touch with him while the TMC was hopeful about reopening dialogue with its disgruntled functionary. Adh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020