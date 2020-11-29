Croatia PM in isolation at home after wife tests positive for COVID-19
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has been ordered to isolate at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the government's spokesman said on Saturday. "Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative. He was ordered to remain in isolation at home for the next 10 days.Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 29-11-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 02:02 IST
"Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative. He was ordered to remain in isolation at home for the next 10 days. He will continue performing his duties from home," the spokesman said.
