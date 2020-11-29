Cong ups ante demanding fair probe into suicide bid by K'taka CM's political secy

Left Menu
Upping the ante over the issue of alleged suicide bid by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh, the Congress on Sunday said the matter needed a detailed investigation. Shouldn't people know this?" Shivakumar asked. BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel slammed the KPCC President for 'playing politics' at the expense of someone's life.

Upping the ante over the issue of alleged suicide bid by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh, the Congress on Sunday said the matter needed a detailed investigation. Santosh was rushed to a private hospital after he attempted suicide by consuming calmpose tablets on Friday night, giving rise to speculations.

Though B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the incident, the Congress raked up the issue again saying a detailed probe was a must. "Being the Congress state unit president, can I turn a blind eye to it? I have to tell the people of Karnataka.

I have said that there should be an investigation and the Home Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has also said that he would get the matter investigated," state Congress Chief D K Shivakumar told reporters in Udupi. Hinting that all was not well with the ruling BJP, Shivakumar said the media advisor to the CM, Mahadeva Prakash had resigned recently and the new development has come to fore.

"The political secretary is not an ordinary pedestrian or a party worker. He is a political secretary. His name was emerging on many occasions, Shivakumar, the Kanakapura Congress MLA, said. He added that Santosh's name had surfaced at the time of the fall of the coalition government led by Congress and the JD(S) in mid 2019 and the formation of the BJP government subsequently.

Shivakumar claimed that no one committed suicide for the heck of it, especially the one who has got such a position. He underlined that Santosh was not under any debts.

"His (Santosh's) wife says there was nothing wrong in the family and cites politics as the reason behind the incident. What politics she is referring to? Shouldn't people know this?" Shivakumar asked.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel slammed the KPCC President for 'playing politics' at the expense of someone's life. "It doesn't look good to play politics at the expense of someone's life. Instead of consoling the person, the Congress leaders are playing with a life," said Kateel.

He said if Shivakumar respects law then he should cooperate with the CBI. Kateel was referring to the CBI probe into D K Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case.

