Huge voter turnout in J-K DDC polls shows people rejected dynastic rule: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said people have rejected the concept of dynastic rule by turning out in large numbers to cast their votes in the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing election meetings during the last day of the second phase of the election campaign in the hill terrains of Pancheri in Udhampur district, he said the DDC election will ensure autonomy for the grassroot representatives and the voter has rejected the concept of autonomy for ruling families.

“In the last over six years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus has been on development, regardless of vote bank or other considerations,” the Minister of State for Personnel said. He said every region has been given its due, depending on its requirement and there has been a conscious attempt to undo the injustice of the past.

"The District Development Council vote is the vote for grassroot self-rule and by turning out in huge numbers, people have rejected the concept of dynastic self-rule or dynastic autonomy," Singh said. In the first electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, nearly 52 per cent turnout was recorded on Saturday in the first phase of the DDC polls.

Singh claimed that the opposition is unable to digest the development work undertaken by the BJP government and therefore, they have adopted a disruptive approach to block the work. PTI AKV SRY