Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K panchayat bypolls record 64% polling for panch, 57% for sarpanch vacancies

“A total of 85,363 electors exercised their franchise in the elections, which began at 7 am and culminated at 2 pm, against 1,43,592 electors for both Sarpanch and Panch vacant constituencies in different blocks of J&K,” Sharma said in a statement in the evening. In the vacant panch constituencies in the Jammu division, Ramban district recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.77 per cent, followed by Doda with 77.73 percent.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 22:12 IST
J-K panchayat bypolls record 64% polling for panch, 57% for sarpanch vacancies

The first phase of by-elections to vacant seats of panchayat level bodies has recorded 64 percent and 57 percent polling turnout respectively, Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said on Sunday. The panchayat bypolls were held along with the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections on Saturday. Enthusiasm among the voters was witnessed in the first democratic exercise in the Union Territory post the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. About 52 percent polling was registered in the first phase of the DDC elections. “A total of 85,363 electors exercised their franchise in the elections, which began at 7 am and culminated at 2 pm, against 1,43,592 electors for both Sarpanch and Panch vacant constituencies in different blocks of J&K,” Sharma said in a statement in the evening.

In the vacant panch constituencies in the Jammu division, Ramban district recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.77 per cent, followed by Doda with 77.73 percent. In Kashmir division, Shopian witnessed 86.74 per cent, followed by Budgam with 72.79 per cent polling. Similarly, in the sarpanch vacant constituencies Ganderbal witnessed 71.04 per cent voter turnout while Jammu district recorded the highest turnout of 77.24 per cent, Sharma said.

He said the DDC and panchayat elections would play a decisive and catalytic role towards the development of the people at the grassroots level. Sharma appreciated every stakeholder for their tireless efforts towards the successful conduct of the first phase of the eight-phased polling process.

In the first phase of the panchayat by-elections, 1,131 candidates were in fray including 852 in panch constituencies for 368 vacancies and 279 for 94 vacancies for sarpanch constituencies, he said..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's COVID curfew fails to contain surging second wave

Coronavirus deaths in Turkey rose to a record for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday and the number of new cases remained high despite efforts by President Tayyip Erdogans government to contain a second wave of infections.Turkey is expec...

UP CM lays foundation stone for data centre in Greater Noida, orders setting up hospital near Jewar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a data centre to be developed at Greater Noida. The chief minister also directed officials to establish a 100-bed hospital and a trauma centre near the Yam...

All educational institutions to remain closed across J-K till year end

Issuing fresh COVID-related guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said all educational institutions would remain closed till December 31 while no fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already...

New York City public schools will begin to reopen with weekly COVID-19 testing

New York Citys public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools for students whose parents agree to weekly tests for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020