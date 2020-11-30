BJP MP says WB Governor may ask Mamata to prove majority
BJP MP Saumitra Khan has said that there is a possibility that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar may ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove the majority in the state Assembly.
BJP MP Saumitra Khan has said that there is a possibility that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar may ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove the majority in the state Assembly. "The Governor may all of a sudden ask Chief Minister to prove the 149 figure (majority). There is a possibility," Khan said at an event here on November 28.
Over the past several months, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues. Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. BJP made deep inroads in West Bengal winning 18 parliamentary seats in the state 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders also joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.
In 2016, the Trinamool Congress had bagged a total of 211 seats in the 294-member state Assembly while BJP could win only three. (ANI)
