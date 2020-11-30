Venkaiah Naidu receives two action taken reports from Parliamentary panel
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday received two action taken reports from Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:45 IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday received two action taken reports from Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
"Chairman Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu received two action taken reports from Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology and Environment, Forest and Climate Change," Vice President of India, the official account of the Vice President, tweeted.
In the following tweet, it was informed that the reports pertain to the 'recommendations contained in the 326th to 332nd reports of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministries and Departments of Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, Biotechnology, Scientific and Industrial Research, Science and Technology, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Science
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Jairam Ramesh
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first and The woman who fell from the sky
Science News Roundup: 'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space
Science News Roundup: SpaceX and NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space; first 'operational' mission delayed by weather
Science News Roundup: Four astronauts headed to space station; Moderna is second to exceed expectations in pivotal trial