Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland's Sturgeon hints at legal move if independence vote blocked

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year and hinted she might go to court for permission to hold one if London tried to block it. Scots rejected independence in 2014 but Brexit and the British government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis have bolstered support for secession, with most polls showing a majority now favour breaking up the United Kingdom.

Reuters | Edinburgh | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:49 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon hints at legal move if independence vote blocked
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year and hinted she might go to court for permission to hold one if London tried to block it.

Scots rejected independence in 2014 but Brexit and the British government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis have bolstered support for secession, with most polls showing a majority now favour breaking up the United Kingdom. Elections to Scotland's devolved parliament will take place in May, and Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) is expected to perform strongly, which it argues would be a mandate for another independence referendum.

Sturgeon said she wanted another vote "in the early part of the next term of the Scottish parliament rather than the later part", declining to rule out a possible vote in autumn 2021. "I'm not ruling anything out, I'm not ruling anything in," she told Sky News.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the 2014 vote in which Scots voted 55-45 percent against independence was a decisive once in a generation event and his government says there should not be another referendum in the near future. London must give permission for any plebiscite, and in remarks to BBC radio Sturgeon declined to preclude taking legal action should Johnson block another vote.

She noted that the question of "does the Scottish Parliament have the power to have a referendum, regardless of what Westminster says" had never been determined in the courts. "What's not, in my view, legitimate or acceptable is for him to say that it's not for the Scottish people to decide."

Polls show Johnson is unpopular in Scotland and his comment that devolution of powers to Edinburgh was a "disaster" was seen as playing into nationalists' hands. Brexit is also a major issue as a clear majority of Scots voted to remain in European Union in a 2016 referendum, even as the United Kingdom as whole voted 52-48 to leave.

"I think as we rebuild from COVID it's really important that we have all of the tools and the powers to do that properly and that the country we're rebuilding is the one that a majority of Scots want to see, not one in the image of Boris Johnson and his band of Brexiteers," Sturgeon said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020