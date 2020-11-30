BJP asks AAP to withdraw statement on escape channel status to Ganga; seeks apology
"Everyone knows that the decision to grant escape channel status to the Ganga in Haridwar was taken by the previous Congress government and former chief minister Harish Rawat had even apologised to the saints and seers of Haridwar for this," Bhasin said.
The Uttarakhand BJP on Monday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to withdraw a statement in which it attributes the decision to give "escape channel" status to the Ganga in Haridwar to the Trivendra Singh Rawat government. Terming an audio recording through which the "lie" is being spread by the AAP as part of a "misleading propaganda", state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin asked the party to withdraw it and offer an apology.
Calling the AAP the "B-team of Congress", Bhasin said the reality is opposite of what the party is claiming in the audio recording. "Everyone knows that the decision to grant escape channel status to the Ganga in Haridwar was taken by the previous Congress government and former chief minister Harish Rawat had even apologised to the saints and seers of Haridwar for this," Bhasin said. "Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has recently announced that the order issued by the previous government will be revoked and the original status of the Ganga which is part of the country's cultural identity will be restored," Bhasin added.
Terming the audio recording by AAP as "mischievous", Bhasin said it shows the party's true character and sough an apology..
