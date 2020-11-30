Left Menu
J&K people should get rid of Abdullah-Mufti gang: Chugh

"The people should get rid of Abdullah-Mufti duo who have been looting Jammu and Kashmir for the last 70 years and deprived the people of development and progress," Chugh asserted. The second phase of the DDC polls will be held on Tuesday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:45 IST
J&K people should get rid of Abdullah-Mufti gang: Chugh

Hitting campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday urged the people to get rid of ‘Abdullah-Mufti duo’ who have been “looting J&K for the last 70 years” and deprived the region of development and progress. Addressing a meeting in Bhalla village ahead of the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls, he alleged that former CMs Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been aware of the corruption of each other.

"But no leader from these parties ever went to jail because there has been an understanding between the two to take turns for fillings their coffers,” Chugh said. He said these leaders deliberately brought laws to favour some people, while other sections of the society like women and Gujjars were deprived of any benefits.

Calling the people to vote for the BJP in the coming elections, he said it is time power should be taken away from the Abdullah-Mufti gang and given to the common man. "The people should get rid of Abdullah-Mufti duo who have been looting Jammu and Kashmir for the last 70 years and deprived the people of development and progress,” Chugh asserted.

The second phase of the DDC polls will be held on Tuesday. PTI AB SRY

