Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defamation suit filed against Telangana CM KCR by BJP leader

BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy has filed a Rs 100 crores defamation suit against Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao alleging that the latter dragged his name in a false case related to recovery of cash during the Dubbaka by-elections.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:35 IST
Defamation suit filed against Telangana CM KCR by BJP leader
BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy has filed a Rs 100 crores defamation suit against Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao alleging that the latter dragged his name in a false case related to recovery of cash during the Dubbaka by-elections. Venkataswamy told ANI, "During the Dubbaka by-election, the police had found Rs 1 crore. Then the Chief Minister directed the police commissioner to link that case to me and file a false case against me just because I have been exposing the illegal activities of Rao."

"Rao has tried to drag me into a case not related to me and damage my reputation. So, I have filed a 100 crores defamation suit against him and a notice has been sent to him to apologise to me within 7 days or action will be taken," he added. Venkataswamy further said, "Rao has been behaving like the ninth Nizam of Hyderabad. He has been misusing the police force for his personal ends and is also trying to put a lot of pressure on the BJP activities and the people opposing him."

He added, "For the last few months I have been speaking and bring out the corruption happening in the TRS Government, especially in the Kaleshwaram and Pothureddy projects, his slumber in the farmhouse during COVID crisis and flood crisis." He further added, "There are many people of TRS who have been distributing money to the voters. The TRS has allotted two crores of rupees per ward to be distributed to the voters. After the recent failure of the public meeting, he has become more desperate to win the election. So he is trying to win by buying voters. But the people have already decided to vote for BJP and teach KCR a lesson for his corruption, for his misdeeds and misgovernance."

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls are scheduled to be held today and the counting of votes shall take place on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....

Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to take alternative routes

In view of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu Delhi-Haryana and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests. Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020