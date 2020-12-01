Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most "confused leader" and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre. He also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of provoking farmers against the new agri-marketing laws "Rahul Gandhi is the most confused leader in the world.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:04 IST
BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most "confused leader" and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre. He also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of provoking farmers against the new agri-marketing laws "Rahul Gandhi is the most confused leader in the world. He does not know about farm laws passed recently.The farm laws that Parliament has passed recently have been accepted by all the states of the country except the Congress government of Punjab," Tiwari, who was here for a wedding ceremony on Monday evening, told reporters.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the new agri-marketing laws and urged it to hold talks with farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital. When asked about farmers' concern about the agriculture laws, Tiwari said the BJP and the central government are ready to listen to everyone.  Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Home Minister Amit Shah want to hold talks with farmers, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to double the income of farmers and strengthen them financially. The government is giving the minimum support price of paddy to farmers by removing the middlemen," he added. The Centre has invited agitating farmer unions for talks on Tuesday. The stir by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of “playing tricks” on farmers again through misinformation.PTI CORR ABN   DV DV.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Dilbar Hussain returns to Melbourne Stars for upcoming season

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of fast bowler Dilbar Hussain for the upcoming Big Bash League BBL season 10. Hussain hails from Faisalabad in northeastern Pakistan and will be available for the full season. He played for L...

Motor racing-Russian Mazepin to race for Haas F1 next season

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race for Haas in 2021 after agreeing a multi-year deal, the U.S.-based Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is currently third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at...

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020