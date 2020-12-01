Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our internal issue not for your politics: Sena MP to Trudeau

Objecting to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the ongoing farmers protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told him not to play politics using "India's internal issue as fodder". "Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but Indias internal issue is not fodder for another nations politics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:06 IST
Our internal issue not for your politics: Sena MP to Trudeau
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Objecting to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the ongoing farmers protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told him not to play politics using "India's internal issue as fodder". "Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but Indias internal issue is not fodder for another nations politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine," tweeted Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member.

Chaturvedis tweet came after Trudeau, in a Facebook video interaction on the occasion of Gurpurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, on Tuesday said, "I would be remiss if I didnt start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and were all very worried about family and friends." "I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," Trudeau had said. Farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders for six days against the new farm laws.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nobody can take Film City away from Mumbai: Maha BJP chief

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths meeting with Bollywood personalities in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said nobody can take the Film City and its glamour away from Mumbai. Adityanath is...

Cyclone to hit TN on Dec 4

A cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department IMD said on TuesdayThe deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify furt...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic Penicillamine tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Penicillamine tablets used for treatment of Wilsons disease and Cystinuria in the American market. The company has received approval...

Delhi airport handles 2 mn domestic passengers in Oct, expects to soon return to pre-COVID volumes

Delhi airport on Tuesday said it handled about 2 million domestic passengers in October on the back of festive season travel demand, and expects to return to pre-lockdown volumes soon. Besides, the airport witnessed a healthy growth in inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020