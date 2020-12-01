Left Menu
BJP leader Ravi groups Congress with Ghazni, Mughals, calls for unity to protect 'Dharma'

Grouping the Congress party with 'Ghazni' and 'Mughals', BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday called upon the people to unite to protect "our dharma" from "aggressive forces". It is high time we came together to protect our Dharma from aggressive forces. Remember, only we can do this for Bharata Mata," Ravi tweeted.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:07 IST
Grouping the Congress party with 'Ghazni' and 'Mughals', BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday called upon the people to unite to protect "our dharma" from "aggressive forces". They succeeded not due to their strength, but because "we were not united", said the former Karnataka Minister, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and poll-bound Tamil Nadu, in an attack on the Congress.

"Alexander, Ghazni, Mughals, British, Sonia CONgress All of them succeeded not because of their strength, but because we were not united. It is high time we came together to protect our Dharma from aggressive forces.

Remember, only we can do this for Bharata Mata," Ravi tweeted. The Chikkamagaluru MLA, who has made provocative statements in the past, had said recently that a ban on cow slaughter and religious conversions for the sake of marriage would soon be a reality in Karnataka.

