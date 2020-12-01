Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers’ protest: BJP ally in Haryana suggests giving written assurance on MSP

The remark by JJP president Ajay Chautala comes on the day independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state, also expressing support for the farmers against the new farm laws. The farmer unions say the three agri-marketing laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:16 IST
Farmers’ protest: BJP ally in Haryana suggests giving written assurance on MSP

The BJP’s ruling coalition partner in Haryana, the Jannayak Janata Party, on Tuesday suggested that the Centre should give a written assurance to farmers that the minimum support price system will continue. The remark by JJP president Ajay Chautala comes on the day independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state, also expressing support for the farmers against the new farm laws.

The farmer unions say the three agri-marketing laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system. While the Centre has said the MSP system will continue, many protesting farmers are seeking an assurance “in writing”, if not a repeal of the new laws. Some are suggesting an amendment to the laws, adding the assurance.

Chautala said the assurance on the MSP has been repeatedly made by the Centre, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. “So what is the harm in adding and writing that line,” the former MP told reporters in Sirsa, shortly before the talks between farmers and the Centre began in Delhi.

“The Centre has invited farmers for talks and we want that there should be a solution to this at the earliest. We have requested those in the government that a solution to the farmers’ problems should be found,” Ajay Singh Chautala said. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital, seeking the withdrawal of the laws meant to deregulate the sale of crops. Most of them are from Punjab, but many are from Haryana.

“The farmers are disturbed, they are sitting on the road… the government is also concerned,” Chautala said, urging an early solution. Responding to a question, he said most of Haryana’s crops are procured at the MSP.

Ajay Singh Chautala’s son Dushyant Chautala is Haryana’s deputy chief minister. Earlier, the JJP has accused the opposition parties of "misleading" farmers on the new central laws, and Dushyant Chautala had even said he will quit his post if there is any attempt to discontinue the MSP.

On Saturday, another JJP leader, Digvijay Singh Chautala had urged the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers on the new laws. Opposition parties in Haryana have attacked the BJP’s ally of ignoring the farmers’ problems to stick to power.

“Haryana's history will never forget Dushyant Chautala's betrayal of farmers. They sought votes from farmers against the BJP and promised a loan waiver but today the farmer is on the roads, facing water cannons and teargas shells,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said. Two months ago, a group of farmers from Haryana had protested outside the Sirsa home of Dushyant Chautala, seeking his resignation from the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the issue.

On September 20, JJP MLAs Jogi Ram Sihag and Ram Karan Kala participated in Haryana farmers' protests against the new laws, going against their party’s stand on the issue. Sihag had also refused to accept his appointment by the state government as chief of the Haryana Housing Board.

On Tuesday, Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, withdrew support to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. A day earlier, he had resigned as chairman of the state's livestock development board. “Instead of sympathising with the farmers' cause, this government used all measures like water cannons and tear gas to stop them from marching to Delhi. I cannot continue my support to such a government,” Sangwan said.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly has 40 BJP MLAs and 10 from the ally JJP. The Congress has a strength of 31..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm no party boy': One Nobel winner won't miss the pomp at low-key awards

Spare a thought for this years Nobel Prize winners.Gone are the ball gowns, white tie and tails, concerts, banquets and adulation that come with arguably the worlds most coveted awards. With the coronavirus pandemic tearing through Europe, ...

Clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine begins in India

Phase 23 clinical trials for Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia commenced in India on Tuesday. Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Dr Reddys Laboratories today said they have commenced adaptive Phase 23 clinica...

Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential electrical deficiencies in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible po...

Kerala Assembly Speaker gives nod for vigilance probe against

In a jolt to the Congress in Kerala, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday gave permission to the state government to launch a vigilance probe against two opposition legislators including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020