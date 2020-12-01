Left Menu
Assam DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of BTC polls

Elections to the BTC will take place in two phases on December 7 and 10, and votes will be counted on December 12, election officials said. Mahanta told reporters after assessing the situation that adequate security arrangements have been made in the BTR to conduct free, fair and peaceful polling with 30 companies of paramilitary forces already deployed in the region.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:06 IST
Assam DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of BTC polls

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta on Tuesday reviewed law and order situation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) ahead of the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) polls. Elections to the BTC will take place in two phases on December 7 and 10, and votes will be counted on December 12, election officials said.

Mahanta told reporters after assessing the situation that adequate security arrangements have been made in the BTR to conduct free, fair and peaceful polling with 30 companies of paramilitary forces already deployed in the region. Additional companies of security forces would be sent, if necessary, he said.

Stray incidents are reportedly taking place in some remote areas and there will be zero tolerance towards violation of law and order by political parties parties or individuals, the DGP said. He also urged people of this region to cooperate with the administration so that polling remained peaceful.

Altogether 72 candidates are in the fray for the 40- member council whose term ended on April 27. The BTC polls were deferred on March 20 by the Assam State Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections are being held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by leaders of all the four factions of the NDFB, then All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) chief Pramod Boro, then BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The council is currently being administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

