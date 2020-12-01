Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dhankhar trying to disturb peace in Bengal': TMC demands Guv's removal

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday demanded immediate removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the governor of West Bengal, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Dastidar said that Dhankhar was behaving like a "BJP leader". "Governor is like the head of the family.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:17 IST
'Dhankhar trying to disturb peace in Bengal': TMC demands Guv's removal

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday demanded immediate removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the governor of West Bengal, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Dastidar said that Dhankhar was behaving like a "BJP leader".

"Governor is like the head of the family. Instead of taking everybody along, he is trying to disturb the peace and stability of the state. He is behaving like a BJP leader. We think, for the betterment of the state, he should be immediately removed," said Dastidar, a three-time Lok Sabha MP. She also attacked the Centre over the PM-Cares fund, alleging that the money in it is unaccounted for.

"The Centre is misusing the powers granted to it by Constitution. They are withholding significant amounts owed to the states. The Centre owes Bengal Rs 85,000 crores, she said. Dastidar also hit out at the BJP over atrocities against Dalits.

"Before every election, we see nice photoshoots with BJP leaders taking food packed from five-star hotels and pretending to eat with Dalit families. After the polls, Dalit women are abused, raped, their bodies are burnt. This is the truth of BJP," she said in an apparent reference to the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

Low voter turnout in Hyderabad civic polls;35.80 polling per cent recorded till 5 pm

A low voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls on Tuesday with 35.80 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm,as the BJP slammed the ruling TRS for the low polling percentage. The polling, which beg...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak Tuesday on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are due to speak on Tuesday, with a source familiar saying the talks will take place at 1 pm EST 1800 GMT.The two have not spoken since talks on coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020