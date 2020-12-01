Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Minister to travel to UP and Gujarat to study implementation of anti-cow slaughter law

Aimed at enacting a strong anti-cow slaughter legislation, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan along with officials, will be travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to study and gather information on implementation of the law there, his office said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:34 IST
Karnataka Minister to travel to UP and Gujarat to study implementation of anti-cow slaughter law

Aimed at enacting a strong anti-cow slaughter legislation, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan along with officials, will be travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to study and gather information on implementation of the law there, his office said on Tuesday. The Minister has already announced that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7.

"Aimed at further strengthening the proposed anti-cow slaughter bill in the state, officials of the department under the leadership of Minister Prabhu Chavan will be visiting Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat from December 2 to 4," the Minister's office said in a statement. Chavan in the statement has reiterated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be tabled in the winter session and all the necessary preparations have been made for it.

Noting that anti-cow slaughter Acts have been implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, it said the Minister and officials will be gathering information on its implementation and management. They will also visit 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) and try to know about the measures taken by these states for the protection of cows.

Chavan had recently said that if the law is enacted, along with prohibition on slaughter, sale and use of beef and also illegal transportation of animals for slaughtering will be stopped. The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

Despite resistance from opposition, the then BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa in 2010 had passed the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill that proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964. The bill had widened the definition of ''cattle'' and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation.

However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013, withdrew the bill that was before the President for his assent. After the BJP returned to power in the state, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the anti-cow slaughter law.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

Low voter turnout in Hyderabad civic polls;35.80 polling per cent recorded till 5 pm

A low voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls on Tuesday with 35.80 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm,as the BJP slammed the ruling TRS for the low polling percentage. The polling, which beg...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak Tuesday on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are due to speak on Tuesday, with a source familiar saying the talks will take place at 1 pm EST 1800 GMT.The two have not spoken since talks on coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020