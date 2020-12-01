Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says he hopes Supreme Court rejects Trump bid on 2020 census count

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he hopes the U.S. Supreme Court rejects a plan by President Donald Trump's administration to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from population counts used to allocate congressional districts to states. "We can't keep rewriting history, scrambling norms, and ignoring the Constitution and the precedents we abide by.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:26 IST
Biden says he hopes Supreme Court rejects Trump bid on 2020 census count
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he hopes the U.S. Supreme Court rejects a plan by President Donald Trump's administration to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from population counts used to allocate congressional districts to states.

"We can't keep rewriting history, scrambling norms, and ignoring the Constitution and the precedents we abide by. It is my hope the Supreme Court does the right thing" and rules that "everyone in America" be counted, Biden said in a statement. The court heard arguments on Tuesday in the administration's bid to fend off a legal challenge to the plan, which is one of Trump's hardline policies toward immigration being pursued in his final weeks in office.

The court's 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump. The court's conservative justices on Tuesday appeared reluctant to block the plan - still vaguely defined - to exclude these immigrants from the calculations used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. Biden, set to become president on Jan. 20, could reverse course if the congressional apportionment numbers have not been finalized by then. Trump's administration has acknowledged that it does not know yet how or if it will be able to implement its proposal.

"The Supreme Court of the United States heard a case about whether everyone in America will be counted in the Census for the purpose of apportionment of Congressional seats, as the Constitution plainly and clearly requires. Or whether the partisan politics of intimidation and xenophobia will intentionally exclude specific groups of people from being counted," Biden said. "Congress must give the experts at the Census the time to make sure everyone gets counted accurately," the president-elect added. "Let everyone be counted and let us begin the work to heal and unite our nation."

There are an estimated 11 million immigrants living in the United States illegally. The U.S. Constitution requires the apportionment of House seats to be based upon the "whole number of persons in each state." Until now, the government's practice has been to count all people regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. The challengers have said Trump's plan would dilute the political clout of states with larger numbers of illegal immigrants, including heavily Democratic California, by undercounting their true populations and depriving them of House seats, benefiting his fellow Republicans.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...

Farmer dies of snakebite in Thane village

A 60-year-old farmer died ofsnakebite in Thane districts Shahapur area, police said onTuesdayThe incident happened in Tokawade on Monday morningwhen Baban Warghade was tilling his field, an official saidPTI CORBNM BNM...

Adhering to environmental norms in construction of new parliament building: LS Secy General

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday said construction of a new parliament building was being done adhering to all environmental norms and hoped the 2022 winter session would be held in the new building. Singh, who took ...

All precautionary measures in place says CM, as TN braces for second cyclone

As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020