TMC trying to rejuvenate CPI(M) ahead of Bengal polls: BJP

The Trinamool Congress was trying to rejuvenate the CPI(M) in West Bengal to fight the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, party leader Samik Bhattacharya said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya claimed the TMC's efforts in helping the Left could be seen in last week's day-long general strike called by the central trade unions.

"The CPI(M) has long become irrelevant in West Bengal politics, but the Trinamool Congress is now trying to rejuvenate it to fight the BJP jointly," he said. Bhattacharya, a former MLA, alleged that the TMC is trying to import linguistic divisions in Bengal by terming the BJP leadership "outsiders".

"The people of Bengal are known for their pluralism and friendliness towards all, but the TMC is bringing down the respect of Bengal in the country by making such claims," the BJP leader said. Bhattacharya alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in the state only makes promises and announcements, which it does not fulfil.

The TMC government is trying to use the teachers for its 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) programme, but this will not be able to save it, he said. "The TMC is failing to reach the people with its government's successes since its workers are afraid of taking these to the masses owing to large scale corruption in implementation of the schemes," he said.

The government is forcing the teachers to connect to the people with these schemes like "bonded labours", Bhattacharya said..