Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC trying to rejuvenate CPI(M) ahead of Bengal polls: BJP

Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya claimed the TMC's efforts in helping the Left could be seen in last week's day-long general strike called by the central trade unions. "The CPI(M) has long become irrelevant in West Bengal politics, but the Trinamool Congress is now trying to rejuvenate it to fight the BJP jointly," he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:45 IST
TMC trying to rejuvenate CPI(M) ahead of Bengal polls: BJP

The Trinamool Congress was trying to rejuvenate the CPI(M) in West Bengal to fight the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, party leader Samik Bhattacharya said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya claimed the TMC's efforts in helping the Left could be seen in last week's day-long general strike called by the central trade unions.

"The CPI(M) has long become irrelevant in West Bengal politics, but the Trinamool Congress is now trying to rejuvenate it to fight the BJP jointly," he said. Bhattacharya, a former MLA, alleged that the TMC is trying to import linguistic divisions in Bengal by terming the BJP leadership "outsiders".

"The people of Bengal are known for their pluralism and friendliness towards all, but the TMC is bringing down the respect of Bengal in the country by making such claims," the BJP leader said. Bhattacharya alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in the state only makes promises and announcements, which it does not fulfil.

The TMC government is trying to use the teachers for its 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) programme, but this will not be able to save it, he said. "The TMC is failing to reach the people with its government's successes since its workers are afraid of taking these to the masses owing to large scale corruption in implementation of the schemes," he said.

The government is forcing the teachers to connect to the people with these schemes like "bonded labours", Bhattacharya said..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...

Farmer dies of snakebite in Thane village

A 60-year-old farmer died ofsnakebite in Thane districts Shahapur area, police said onTuesdayThe incident happened in Tokawade on Monday morningwhen Baban Warghade was tilling his field, an official saidPTI CORBNM BNM...

Adhering to environmental norms in construction of new parliament building: LS Secy General

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday said construction of a new parliament building was being done adhering to all environmental norms and hoped the 2022 winter session would be held in the new building. Singh, who took ...

All precautionary measures in place says CM, as TN braces for second cyclone

As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020