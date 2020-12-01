Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedlam again in AP assembly;14 TDP members suspended for a day

As Chandrababu tried to speak, the speaker said:"This is Assembly.When we are here, its like standing in front of a mirror.We have to be careful." The speaker added: "There should be give and take. You talk about my behaviour?

PTI | Vja | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:53 IST
Bedlam again in AP assembly;14 TDP members suspended for a day

Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI): Acrimony between the ruling and the opposition members engulfed the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, even as Speaker Tammineni Seetaram warned the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu at one stage asking him to "be careful". For the second day in a row, 14 of the main opposition Telugu Desam Party legislators, barring Chandrababu, were suspended from the House for a day during a heated debate on construction of houses under the PM Aawas Yojana.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who intervened in the debate on housing, flayed Chandrababu for "telling lies without even blinking." Amid the din, the Assembly passed five crucial Bills, including the one banning online gaming in the state. From the word go, the ruling YSR Congress and the TDP members hit out at each on a host of issues and the war of words reached a peak during a discussion on the housing issue.

Chandrababu alleged that the YSRC government was merely affixing its (name) sticker to the houses built by his government earlier. "Bills are not being paid to the houses built and they are also not being handed over to the beneficiaries.

You have created a befuddling situation," the opposition leader said. The Jagan Mohan Reddy governments claim that the houses were being given away for just Rs 1 each was totally misleading, he alleged.

Rebutting Chandrababus statements, the Chief Minister read out his partys election manifesto and claimed the former was telling lies without even blinking. "We promised to waive full loan on houses admeasuring 300 sft each.Our manifesto clearly states this..," Jagan said, waving the manifesto copy.

As Chandrababu tried to counter, he was not allowed to speak and this led to a wordy duel between him and the Speaker. As Chandrababu tried to speak, the speaker said:"This is Assembly.When we are here, its like standing in front of a mirror.We have to be careful." The speaker added: "There should be give and take.

You talk about my behaviour? What are you talking? Be careful. Take care.Are you threatening me? " The YSRC MLAs objected to the Leader of Oppositions "attack on Speaker" and demanded that he apologise.

As the TDP legislators were on their feet and raised slogans against the government, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath asked the Speaker to suspend the opposition members as they were disrupting the proceedings of the House. The minister moved a motion to the effect and it was carried by voice vote.

There was drama even after the suspension as the House Marshals alleged that the TDP members attacked them while being evicted from the House. They complained about it to the Speaker, who said he would look into it.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...

Farmer dies of snakebite in Thane village

A 60-year-old farmer died ofsnakebite in Thane districts Shahapur area, police said onTuesdayThe incident happened in Tokawade on Monday morningwhen Baban Warghade was tilling his field, an official saidPTI CORBNM BNM...

Adhering to environmental norms in construction of new parliament building: LS Secy General

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday said construction of a new parliament building was being done adhering to all environmental norms and hoped the 2022 winter session would be held in the new building. Singh, who took ...

All precautionary measures in place says CM, as TN braces for second cyclone

As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020