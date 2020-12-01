Reports of joining BJP "rumours": Alagiri

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on Tuesday hinted that reports of his joining the BJP were "rumours" and said he would consult his supporters on floating his own political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election in 2021. Asked about floating his own political party, Alagiri said it would be known in the coming days.

"I will consult with my supporters and take a decision. In this election (2021) my contribution will be there," the DMK's former Madurai strongman told reporters here.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of differences with his brother and now party chief MK Stalin. On Tuesday, answering reporters' queries whether his son Durai Dayanidhi has been offered "post" in the DMK, the former Union minister said it was "speculation" and a possible rumour.

"Even I was said to be meeting (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Did I meet? You are asking only (about) rumours," Alagiri said in an apparent reference to reports about his possible meeting with the BJP veteran during his visit here on November 21. Shah was in the city then to participate in a Tamil Nadu government event, besides meeting state party leaders ahead of the 2021 elections.

AIADMK, which struck an electoral pact with the saffron party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has announced the alliance would continue for 2021 as well. Alagiri's supporter, former DMK MP KP Ramalingam had joined the BJP on November 21 in the presence of its national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi.