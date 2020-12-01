Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suvendu Adhikari not joining BJP, TMC's Saugata Roy after meeting rebel leader

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy on Tuesday claimed that Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as minister in the West Bengal cabinet last week will not join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attempting to lay to rest all speculations.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:44 IST
Suvendu Adhikari not joining BJP, TMC's Saugata Roy after meeting rebel leader
Suvendu Adhikari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy on Tuesday claimed that Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as minister in the West Bengal cabinet last week will not join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attempting to lay to rest all speculations.

Sougata Roy had earlier today along with election strategist Prashant Kishore and others met Adhikari here. "Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. We had a fruitful meeting with him today along with Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Things are sorted out. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Mamata Banerjee win again," Roy told ANI.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if TMC MLA Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party. For several months the TMC rebel leader Adhikari had been pursuing an 'Ekla Cholo Rey' (to walk alone) and was seen attending programmes in the state which did not have party's name or symbol.

According to sources, several meetings were also conducted between Roy and Adhikari to put to an end all the grudges which he had against the TMC Party. However, all of them "remained inconclusive", they said. In his first public meeting on Sunday after quitting as a minister in the West Bengal government, Adhikari said, he will work as Bengal's Bengali and that people will have the last word.

"The last word will be of the people and today I am witnessing a huge crowd. I am assuring all of you that I will work as per my responsibility as Bengal's Bengali," he had said. After resigning as the transport, irrigation and water resources minister on November 27, Adhikari participated in a condolence meeting on November 29, organised in the memory of freedom fighter Ranjit Kumar Boyal, Smriti Alokey.

After Adhikari's resignation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has retained the portfolio of the Transport Ministry with her office. The resignation of Adhikari, who is a prominent leader in Mamata's TMC, comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia deploys missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan. Russias Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems ha...

55.47 per cent polling for MLC elections in UP

Polling stood at 55.47 per cent as voters exercised their franchise in the election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, the state election commission here said. Voting went on from 8 am to 5 pm. The results wil...

Four killed, including baby, as car ploughs into pedestrian zone in Germany

Four people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ploughed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act. Witnes...

Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash abducted, later released, say police sources

Former Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash was allegedly abducted by eight people on November 27 but released the next day, police sources said on Tuesday. According to them, Prakash was released near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020