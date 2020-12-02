Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, others wish Nadda on his 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and said the saffron party has been reaching new heights under his astute and inspirational leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:25 IST
PM Modi, others wish Nadda on his 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and said the saffron party has been reaching new heights under his astute and inspirational leadership.  In a tweet, Modi wished that Nadda always remained healthy and lived a long life. Other top leaders of the party also offered their wishes to Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh by origin and was born in Patna in 1960.

Wishing him, his predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP has been marching ahead under his strong leadership. In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings to BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader also known for his outstanding organisational skills. His passion towards strengthening the party in every part of the country is truly inspiring. Praying for his long and healthy life." Considered a low profile leader, Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.  He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal where he also served as a minister.  An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020