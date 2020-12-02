Left Menu
BJP doing politics over 'Azaan', should focus on unemployment, GDP: Raut

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are doing politics over 'Azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) instead they should focus on unemployment and GDP, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjar Raut on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjar Raut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are doing politics over 'Azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) instead they should focus on unemployment and GDP, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjar Raut on Wednesday. "Even the Prime Minister has said there should be no overcrowding at religious places during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those saying Shiv Sena has left Hindutva should stop this 'tamasha'. They should talk about real issues like unemployment and GDP," Raut said while speaking to reporters here.

This comes after a Shiv Sena leader suggested 'Azaan' recital competition for Muslim children a few days ago, followed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accusing the party of having left Hindutva. Raut also commented on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's meeting with Bollywood actors in the city, saying that it was not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place.

"I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years. Will Yogi Ji also visit West Bengal, Punjab and south Indian film industries too, or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?" Raut Adityanath. The UP Chief Minister on Wednesday rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Yesterday, he was called on by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at a city hotel to discuss the possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. (ANI)

