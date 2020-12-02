Outsiders played bigger role than Bengalis in developing West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Amid the raging "outsider versus insider" debate in West Bengal, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed people from other states played a bigger role than Bengalis in bring about development in the state. His remarks drew sharp reactions from the ruling TMC, which accused Ghosh of playing "divisive" politics without knowing anything about the state's history and culture.

"Since the pre-Independence era, people who had come from other states played a crucial role in Bengal's development. Most of those who worked at mills and factories here were from other states. So those from outside played a bigger role than the Bengalis in developing the state," Ghosh said at a programme here. The ruling party is now tagging people who worked for the welfare of Bengal as "outsiders", the saffron party leader alleged.

"Shah Rukh Khan (state's ambassador) and Prashant Kishor( TMC's poll strategist) have become insiders now. This is the irony," he said. Reacting to his comments, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the BJP's intent to "humiliate and undermine" Bengalis now stands exposed.

"I think Dilip Ghosh is not aware of the role Bengalis had played in the nation's overall development and freedom struggle," he said..