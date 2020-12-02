Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wolf warrior' artist turns new chapter in Chinese propaganda artwork

A young, bespectacled computer graphic artist unknown outside China has found instant notoriety overseas after a computer-generated image of his sparked a row between Beijing and Canberra. The widely circulated, digitally manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Monday, drawing the fury of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:03 IST
'Wolf warrior' artist turns new chapter in Chinese propaganda artwork

A young, bespectacled computer graphic artist unknown outside China has found instant notoriety overseas after a computer-generated image of his sparked a row between Beijing and Canberra.

The widely circulated, digitally manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Monday, drawing the fury of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The number of social media followers of the artist, who calls himself Wuheqilin, has since risen to 1 million, with some hailing the image as a new chapter in Chinese propaganda artwork.

"Wuheqilin" in Chinese translates to "a qilin amid the masses," referring to the one-horned mythical beast. "The paintbrush of Wuheqilin is more effective than an army," said a user on China's Twitter-like microblog Weibo.

Wuheqilin also proclaims himself as a "wolf warrior" artist, after two popular Chinese movies in which the action hero prevails over evil U.S. mercenaries. The phrase "wolf warriors" is also used by international media to characterise China's sometimes combative diplomacy. Wuheqilin has long supported Chinese propaganda artwork, but it was only last summer when he infused political themes into his images as Hong Kong was rocked by street protests, according to interviews with Chinese media.

"There're too many cases where comics are used to smear China - from the Hong Kong protests last year to the COVID-19 epidemic at the start of the year and to Western countries passing the buck to China and asking for compensation (over COVID-19), I've seen countless examples," Wuheqilin told Guancha.cn, a nationalistic media outlet, in June. "One of the responsibilities of artwork and artists is to promote and export ideology... Especially during this special period when the West is using their say to press hard on China."

His first politically-charged image "A Pretender God" (2019) depicts a group of Hong Kong protesters worshipping the Statue of Liberty. Instead of a torch and a tablet, she holds a petrol bomb and a keyboard. It was unclear if he has any ties with the Chinese government and ruling Communist Party, although he was invited to an event organised by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League during China's national cybersecurity week in September, according to his Weibo.

Wuheqilin declined to be interviewed by Reuters. THRILLED

On social media, Wuheqilin said he was thrilled foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted his work. "Director Zhao, so powerful!! Let's kick some ass! Disarm them for me!!!" Wuheqilin wrote on Weibo.

In contrast, he had few kind words for Morrison. Morrison has condemned the tweet and demanded an apology from China, whose relations with Australia have worsened after Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd still advise Mr. Morrison to face reality and put his effort in domestic affairs, like making sure his military becomes more disciplined so that this kind of tragedy does not ever happen again," Wuheqilin said in the interview with Guancha. Australian troops have fought in the war in Afghanistan since 2001 but there is no indication that Wuheqilin's image depicted any actual event.

Last week, the head of Australia's army said the government had told 13 special forces soldiers they face dismissal in relation to an independent report on alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan. Late on Tuesday, Wuheqilin posted another image, titled "To Morrison", which shows Morrison holding what could be a flag over dead bodies and pointing at a child standing before a bloody canvas, while a gaggle of photographers turn their cameras toward the young artist.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says coming days decisive for UK trade deal - source

The European Unions Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to the bloc on Wednesday the coming days will be decisive for getting a new UK trade deal but did not set a specific deadline, a senior Brussels diplomat told Reuters. The di...

Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Oman's Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed bilateral cooperation, including health security and food security, with Omans Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international ...

Hardik, Bumrah pull one back for India, Australia win series 2-1

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found his mojo and the Indian team its winning ways in a morale-lifting 13-run triumph over Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, salvaging some of the lost pride in a 1-2 series defeat. An in-form...

BJP-ruled Centre angry with me for not permitting stadiums to be used as jails: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was angry with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as temporary jails for farmers protesting against the farm laws. In a press briefing, Kejriwal als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020