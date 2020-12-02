Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Cong calls for effective steps to counter 'increased attacks' by Pakistan

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday paid rich tributes to a BSF officer who lost his life in Pakistani firing a day earlier and said the Centre should take more effective steps to counter "increased attacks" from across the border.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:27 IST
JK Cong calls for effective steps to counter 'increased attacks' by Pakistan

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday paid rich tributes to a BSF officer who lost his life in Pakistani firing a day earlier and said the Centre should take more effective steps to counter "increased attacks" from across the border. BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite fell to Pakistani firing on forward defence locations in Rajouri sector on Tuesday. His death was the 16th fatality on the Indian side due to cross-border firing since November 11.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed concern over increased Pakistani shelling and loss of lives on the Indian side. He strongly condemned Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

"We salute the brave officer, who fell victim to Pakistani firing defending his motherland. The supreme sacrifice of the border guard will always be remembered," he said, adding Congress expresses deep sympathies with the family of the deceased..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ODI Super League: India lose a point due to slow over-rate; Aus sit on top

The Aaron Finch-led Australian team on Wednesday moved to the top of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning the three-match series against India 2-1. Hosts Australia beat India 2-1 and as a result, the side h...

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia agrees to allow Israeli commercial planes to cross its airspace -senior Trump official

Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates after talks between Saudi officials and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a senior Trump administration official said. Ku...

Norway PM: Celebrate Christmas and New Year, but 10 guests only

Norwegians can invite up to 10 guests in their homes on two separate occasions between Christmas and New Year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.European countries are grappling with what guidance to give their inhabitants on ho...

U.S., EU must end trade conflict, Brussels says in Biden wish-list

The European Union and the United States should resolve their trade disputes after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January in a new transatlantic agenda, the EU executive said on Wednesday, laying out its wish-list for better...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020