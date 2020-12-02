How can he do such low-level politics? Arvind Kerjriwal slams Amarinder Singh

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, over his allegations that Delhi Chief Minister had passed the three farm laws in Delhi. "Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics at this crucial time? It's not up to the State government to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of the country hold talks with Centre," said Kejriwal.

Addressing a press briefing the Delhi Chief Minister said the Centre was upset with him for not converting the nine stadiums in the city into jails for protesting farmers. "I will tell you why Captain Sahab is alleging this. We did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. Centre is upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails," Kejriwal further said.

The Delhi chief minister alleged that his Punjab counterpart was making false allegations against him. "Are you under the pressure of the Centre government and making fake allegations against me and speaking Bharatiya Janata Party's language? Are you doing all due to any pressure because Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investing a case against your family? ," Kejriwal said

"Singh got several opportunities to stop these farm bills but he did not do so. The people of Punjab are now questioning him on why he did not attempt to stop them. In 2019 the Centre formed a committee to formulate these laws and Amarinder Singh was part of that committee. Why did he not his voice against these laws? Why did he not tell people about these laws, why?" Kejriwal asked. "We need to make a decision are we with farmers or with the people who are calling them terrorists, I request Centre to accept demands of farmers and guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) into the law," he added.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh said "Do they have no shame?" slamming AAP for misleading the Kisan Unions by pretending to be supporting their cause. He said that all this time, Kejriwal's party was indulging in political theatrics. "First, they failed to pass any amendment laws in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have gone so far as to officially notify the agricultural legislations in Delhi, where AAP is in power. The party's true intent and affiliation has been utterly exposed," Captain Amarinder said in a press release on Tuesday. (ANI)