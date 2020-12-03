Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am a son of Bengal, will continue to serve the people : Suvendu

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy, who was among those who held talks with Adhikari to resolve the differences, said the "Party will not say anything more on the issue and now it is for him to speak up". Adhikari is said to be miffed at the way senior TMC leaders went to town on Tuesday claiming all differences with him had been sorted out after a high-level meeting that he had with TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay, besides election strategist Prashant Kishor.

PTI | Tamluk | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:49 IST
I am a son of Bengal, will continue to serve the people : Suvendu

Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari Thursday said he will continue to serve the people of the state as a "son of Bengal and India". His comment came amidst speculations over his next political move following the impasse in the dialogue between him and the party, which had claimed that differences with him had been sorted out.

Adhikari, who resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last week, was seen on Thursday holdiing a rally here without banners or flags of the party. The rally was held to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose in Tamluk sub-division of East Midnapore district. His supporters were seen carrying the national flag during the programme.

"The Constitution of our country speaks of government by the people, of the people and for the people. I am a son of Bengal and a son of India and will continue to serve the people of my state in that capacity," Adhikari told reporters when asked about his present political stand. His statement comes a day after leaders close to him had rejected the TMC leadership's claim of a rapprochement with him as "false", and said he is unpacified as his grievances have not been addressed.

They said Adhikari, an influential leader with a mass base who had resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet and other positions that he held a few days ago, has maintained that it is "difficult for him to work with the party". Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, the party leadership has sent Adhikari a message on Thursday morning stating that "the details of the meeting were disclosed after all the issues were discussed and resolved.

"Now if you have changed your stand, it is your decision," the message said. Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy, who was among those who held talks with Adhikari to resolve the differences, said the "Party will not say anything more on the issue and now it is for him to speak up".

Adhikari is said to be miffed at the way senior TMC leaders went to town on Tuesday claiming all differences with him had been sorted out after a high-level meeting that he had with TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay, besides election strategist Prashant Kishor. Sources close to Adhikari said he did not want the details of what transpired at the meeting during the backchannel talks to be leaked to the media.

He has been incommunicado after the Tuesday night meeting. Repeated calls to the former minister for the last three days went unanswered. All eyes are now on Adhikari's sheduled press conference on December 6 at his hometown Kanthi in East Midnapore district.

Adhikari, a mascot of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power, had resigned as minister of transport, irrigation and waterways last week, setting off speculation that he may quit the ruling TMC ahead of the state assembly polls next year. Several rounds of backchannel talks to pacify the leader, believed to be unhappy over organisational changes and the growing clout of Abhishek Banerjee and Kishor, have come to nought.

Himself a two-term former MP, Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu are sitting TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. The family wields considerable influence in at least 40-45 assembly segments in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in the Junglemahal region and areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad.

The state polls are likely to be held in April-May next year..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surreal moment: Katee Sackhoff on returning as Bo-Katan Kryze in 'The Mandalorian'

Actor Katee Sackhoff, who is reprising her character of Bo-Katan Kryze for the season two of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, says she is excited that she got the opportunity to return to the fan-favourite role and be a part of the c...

Britain to press ahead with Brexit treaty-breaking laws next week

Legislation that breaks Britains Brexit withdrawal treaty will be debated in parliament next week, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, a move which could further undermine talks on a trade deal with the European Union....

FACTBOX-Step by step: How Chinese 'money brokers' launder cash for Mexican drug cartels

Chinese money brokers have emerged as vital partners for Latin American drug cartels, becoming key cogs in their multi-billion-dollar empires and upending the way narcotics cash traditionally has been laundered, according to U.S. authoritie...

Unfortunate that SP hasn't responded to my call for unity among socialist parties: Shivpal Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said despite his call for unity among all parties following the socialist ideology, it was unfortunate that there was no positive re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020