Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence vote against S.Africa's Ramaphosa postponed to 2021

According to the constitution, a motion of no confidence in the president needs to be supported by a simple majority in the National Assembly to pass. The largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said it did not support the ATM no confidence motion and would abstain from voting.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:21 IST
No-confidence vote against S.Africa's Ramaphosa postponed to 2021

A proposed no-confidence motion against South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday was postponed to next year, a senior parliamentary official said, after the small opposition party seeking Ramaphosa's removal asked a court for a secret ballot. The African Transformation Movement (ATM), which holds two seats in the 400-member lower house dominated by the ruling African National Congress, went to court on Wednesday to try and reverse an earlier decision declining a secret ballot and opting for an open vote during the no-confidence debate.

The high court review of the matter will be heard on Feb.4, parliament said in a statement ahead of the scheduled vote. The ATM wants Ramaphosa, who replaced his scandal-prone predecessor Jacob Zuma as South African president in 2018, removed over his handling of the weak economy, rampant corruption and even electricity cuts, according to the ATM motion launched in February but set down for Thursday.

"I have looked at the rules and I have decided to postpone the debate and the vote on the motion, pending the conclusion of the court application by the ATM," Thandi Modise, Speaker of the National Assembly, told lawmakers. According to the constitution, a motion of no confidence in the president needs to be supported by a simple majority in the National Assembly to pass.

The largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said it did not support the ATM no confidence motion and would abstain from voting.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO praises 'phenomenal' promise of COVID vaccines

The promise of COVID-19 vaccines is phenomenal and potentially game-changing, World Health Organization European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday, a day after Britain became the first Western country to approve a shot. Britain approved ...

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China completes lunar sample collection ahead of scheduleChinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the fi...

Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

The top court in Central African Republic CAR on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.The court said in its ruling ...

Lebanese crisis deepens Syrian refugee misery

Life in Lebanon has become so difficult for Syrian refugee Ahmad, he says he recently contemplated suicide. The 54-year-old father of three cleans shops at a mall in exchange for rent-free accommodation in a cramped room in the town of Dara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020