Rajasthan Cong MLA Deependra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to hospital

Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital here

Singh, who represents the Sri Madhopur constituency of Sikar district, is also a former speaker of the state assembly

"Concerned about the health of Congress MLA, Deependra Singh Shekhawat ji, who has been admitted in hospital due to a cardiac arrest. Wish him speedy recovery. May he gets well soon," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.