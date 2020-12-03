Left Menu
Rajasthan Cong MLA Deependra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to hospital

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:49 IST
Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital here

Singh, who represents the Sri Madhopur constituency of Sikar district, is also a former speaker of the state assembly

"Concerned about the health of Congress MLA, Deependra Singh Shekhawat ji, who has been admitted in hospital due to a cardiac arrest. Wish him speedy recovery. May he gets well soon," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.

