Will soon provide differently abled people facilities similar to BPL categories: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday the state government will soon take a decision to provide differently abled people facilities similar to those extended to people living below the poverty line. Addressing a state-level programme here to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Gehlot said a promise had been made in the election manifesto of the Congress in this regard.

The chief minister said the state government has taken many decisions and done a lot of work for the welfare of persons with disabilities. These include hiking reservations in state government services from 3 per cent to 4 per cent and increasing their pension, he added.

"The state government will make efforts to provide maximum facilities to specially abled people so that they can become self-sufficient," Gehlot said. He also addressed a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and highlighted the steps taken by the state government for the welfare of differently abled persons.

The chief minister said there would be no shortage of resources for the welfare of the persons with disabilities..