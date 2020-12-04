Left Menu
Development News Edition

105-year-old woman casts vote in third phase of DDC elections in J-K

Braving the cold and chilly conditions, 105-year-old Ashyan Begum cast her vote in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections underway in the Union Territory on Friday.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 08:42 IST
105-year-old woman casts vote in third phase of DDC elections in J-K
Ashyan Begum casts vote in DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Braving the cold and chilly conditions, 105-year-old Ashyan Begum cast her vote in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections underway in the Union Territory on Friday. She was brought to the polling booth by her son. Ashyan was the first person to cast vote at the polling booth of Saddeqi Mohallah in panchayat Lancha, block Thuroo in the district Reasi.

Polling for the third phase of DDC elections underway in the Union Territory on Friday. According to the State Election Commission, a total of 48.62 per cent of people cast their vote in the second phase of the DDC election.

"The overall voting percentage for the second phase of the elections has recorded a voter percentage of 48.62 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. 65.54 per cent votes polled in Jammu division and 33.34 per cent votes polled in Kashmir division," said KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner. The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Polling for 43 constituencies in the first phase of eight-phased District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded with 51.76 per cent voter turnout, an election official said on Saturday. "A total of 43 constituencies--25 in Kashmir province and 18 in Jammu province-- went to the polls in the first phase of DDC elections. It was conducted in all 20 districts of UT. Of the 7 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,12,224 voted in Jammu province and 1,50,522 in Kashmir province. The voting percentage in Jammu division is 64.2 per cent and in Kashmir division, it is 40.65 per cent. Total voter turnout for the first phase of DDC elections is 51.76 per cent. Riyasi district of Jammu province recorded the highest 74.6 voting percentage," said KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner during a press conference here.

"Over 3,62,000 voters exercised their voting rights including over 1,93,000 males and over 1,69,000 females." The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jim Parsons reveals he auditioned for 'The Office' before 'Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons, popularly known for his famous role as Sheldon Cooper in hit sitcom Big Bang Theory, recently revealed that he was almost a part of another loved sitcom The Office, before landing as Cooper. According to Fox News, the statement...

Hyderabad civic polls: Counting begins amid tight security

Counting of votes in the keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections began here at 8 AM on Friday. The Telangana State Election Commission SEC has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security...

PM Modi, Defence Minister extend greetings on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day. Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Ind...

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Google is rolling out an updated version of Voice Access, an Android app that provides a hands-free experience, letting users navigate through apps, compose and edit text, and talk to the Google Assistant, to devices running Android 6.0 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020