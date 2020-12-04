10 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Assembly for creating ruckus, raising slogans

Left Menu
Ten MLAs of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended from the Assembly on Friday following slogan shouting and ruckus by them demanding clearance of NREGA bills for 2018-19.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:02 IST
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly . Image Credit: ANI

Ten MLAs of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended from the Assembly on Friday following slogan shouting and ruckus by them demanding clearance of NREGA bills for 2018-19. Andhra Pradesh Assembly session started with a discussion on dairy sector development and partnership with AMUL. However, opposition TDP MLAs created pandemonium in the house. They raised slogans demanding clearance of NREGA bills for 2018-19. The Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Even after reassembling, the pandemonium continued. TDP MLAs tried to get close Speaker's podium, went up to his chair and kept on raising slogans. Then I&PR minister Perni Venkatramaiah proposed suspension of TDP members. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 10 TDP MLAs namely Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Bendalam Ashok, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Mantena Ramaraju, Anagani Satyaprasad, V Jogeswara Rao, and Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdari.

With this, the TDP MLAs are suspended for the fifth consecutive day. Along with the suspended MLAs, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other MLAs walked out of the house. After that, the business continued in the house. Meanwhile, TDP MLCs gave an adjournment motion in Legislative Council for discussion on Amaravati capital issue. Council Chairman MA Sharif rejected the motion.

TDP MLCs raised slogans created ruckus in the House. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana asked why the opposition party did not place the matter of Amaravati in BAC. He said that the ruling party is not afraid, it is ready to discuss on Amaravati issue. But TDP is playing dramas for gaining political mileage. Ruling party is ready to discuss on all issues decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Amid the pandemonium, Council Chairman adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Later the council session is going on. (ANI)

