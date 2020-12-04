43.03 pc polling till 1 pm in 3rd phase of DDC elections in J-K

Over 43 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm in the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, with Poonch district recording the highest voting percentage at 83.07, officials said. As per the figures of polling percentage given by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) till 1 pm, in the Jammu division, Poonch recorded 83.07 per cent polling till 1 pm, Rajouri 64.48 per cent, Reasi 62.37 per cent, Samba 60.21 per cent, Ramban 58.10 per cent, Kishtwar 57.26 per cent, Jammu 57.96 per cent, Kathua 53.60 per cent and Doda 50.49 per cent.

Figures for the Kashmir division showed that Kulgam recorded 58.76 per cent polling, Bandipora 51.96 per cent, Budgam 45.25 per cent, Kupwara 29.87 per cent, Baramulla 28 per cent, Ganderbal 19.15 per cent, Shopian 18.15 per cent, Anantnag 13.11 per cent and Pulwama 9.31 per cent. The SEC also informed that the Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25 per cent, while Jammu division recorded 60.52 per cent.

In phase three of the DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from the Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division, for which 2,046 polling stations including 792 in the Jammu division and 1,254 in Kashmir division have been set up to conduct elections in a smooth manner. The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)