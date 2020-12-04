Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:27 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the state government said. MDS2 KL-BUREVI Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Kerala districts as cyclone Burevi weakens Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as thedeep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression.

MDS4 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 46 fresh COVID-19 cases; one fatality takes toll to 614 Puducherry: Puducherry registered 46 new coronavirus cases while one fatality pushed the death toll to 614 in the union territory, a top Health department official said. MDS7 KA-RAJINI-MOILY Rajinikanth will not click in politics: Cong leader Veerappa Moily Bengaluru: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will not click in the southern state's politics, where the ethos of Dravidian culture has always manifested, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said.

MES5 AP-ASSEMBLY-TDP 10 TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly Amaravati: Ten MLAs of the Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, the last day of the winter session, on the charge that they disrupted the proceedings of the House. LGM1 TL-GHMC-HC-SEC CIRCULAR GHMC polls: Telangana HC suspends State Election Commission's circular on 'special' ballot papers Hyderabad: Telangana High Court suspended a circular issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) which allows counting of votes with "distinguish marks" other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark), for the polls held for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 1.

MES6 KA-KARNATAKA BANDH Yediyurappa appeals to pro-Kannada outfits to give up Karnataka bandh plans on Saturday Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made a fervent appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for Karnataka bandh on Saturday against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA)..

